Kerala BJP chief, RSP leaders move HC against new amendment to Police Act

Kerala BJP president K Surendran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran, and RSP leaders Shibu Baby John and AA Azeez moved the Kerala High Court against the Section 118A of Kerala Police Act. A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar will hear the petitions on Tuesday.

This comes after the opposition in the state slammed the Kerala government over the new law claiming it was introduced as part of a conspiracy to silence voices against the state government and muzzle the media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after widespread criticism over the new amendment, had clarified said that the new law will in no way be used against free speech or impartial journalism and added that apprehensions to the contrary are unfounded.

The law aims to stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium. The offenders will be awarded a sentence of three years/penalty of Rs 10,000 or both. (ANI)