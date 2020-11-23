Israeli cabinet minister confirms Netanyahu's Saudi meeting

Israeli cabinet minister confirms Netanyahu's Saudi meetingReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:55 IST
A member of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and Likud party confirmed media reports on Monday that the Israeli prime minister had held a meeting in Saudi Arabia, calling it an "amazing achievement".
"The very fact the meeting happened, and was outed publicly, even if half-officially right now, is a matter of great importance," Education Minister Yoav Gallant told Army Radio when asked about Sunday's visit, in which Israeli media said Netanyahu met the Saudi crown prince and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
