HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5.15 PM

DES17 UP-LOVE JIHAD-POET Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad' Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against "love jihad", noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community. DES6 RJ-MINISTER VIRUS Rajasthan health minister tests positive for COVID-19 Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:19 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL33 HP-VIRUS-CURFEW Himachal schools, colleges shut till Dec 31; night curfew in 4 districts Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

DES22 PB-TRAINS Punjab: Railways runs two goods trains Chandigarh: Nearly two months after the rail blockade by Punjab farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, the railway authorities on Monday operated two goods trains under its Ferozepur division. DES19 HR-COPS-SUICIDE CASE Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has booked Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councillor, an official said on Monday.

DES1 UKD-VIRUS-GOVERNOR U'khand governor tests positive for COVID-19 Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. DES17 UP-LOVE JIHAD-POET Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad' Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against "love jihad", noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Satisfying to see youngsters take up hockey officiating, says technical official Manish Gour

Manish Gour, who was recently awarded the Hockey Indias Best Technical Official 2019-2020, has stated that he is pleased to see young officials and former players from state and national level showing keen interest in officiating. I began o...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 23

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

EbixCash acquires AssureEdge Global to strengthen back office offerings

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix Inc which provides on-demand software and e-commerce services to insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, has acquired 70 per cent stake in BPO company AssureEdge Global Services for undiscl...

UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return

Britains Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who ran away from her London home as a teenager to join the Islamic State group in Syria can return to the UK. The British government is fighting to keep Shamima Begum from coming back...
