HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5.15 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL33 HP-VIRUS-CURFEW Himachal schools, colleges shut till Dec 31; night curfew in 4 districts Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

DES22 PB-TRAINS Punjab: Railways runs two goods trains Chandigarh: Nearly two months after the rail blockade by Punjab farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, the railway authorities on Monday operated two goods trains under its Ferozepur division. DES19 HR-COPS-SUICIDE CASE Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has booked Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councillor, an official said on Monday.

DES1 UKD-VIRUS-GOVERNOR U'khand governor tests positive for COVID-19 Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. DES17 UP-LOVE JIHAD-POET Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad' Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against "love jihad", noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community.

DES6 RJ-MINISTER VIRUS Rajasthan health minister tests positive for COVID-19 Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. RDK RDK.