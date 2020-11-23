Left Menu
Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three more deaths, the state government said.

MDS4 ISRO-VENUS MISSION India's proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has short-listed 20 space-based experiment proposals, including from France, for its proposed Venus orbiter mission 'Shukrayaan' to study the planet for more than four years. MDS15 KL-LD ORDINANCE Facing flak, Left Govt puts on hold controversial Kerala Police Act amendment; Cong demands withdrawal Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led Left front government in Kerala decided to put on hold a controversial amendment to the Police Act as the law triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media.

MDS9 KA-IMA-BAIG-CBI CBI searches former Congress minister Roshan Baig's residence Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation officials conducted searches at the residence of former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig here, a day after arresting him in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam. MDS11 TN-GOLD-VOICENOTE-MINISTER No pressure on agencies investigating gold smuggling case in Kerala: Union Minister Muraleedharan Coimbatore: There was no pressure from the Centre on the agencies investigating the Kerala gold smuggling case to get statements from the accused against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

MDS12 KA-VIOLENCE-NIA-CORPORATOR NIA grills ex-Congress mayor Sampath Raj in Bengaluru violence case Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency sleuths interrogated former Congress Mayor R Sampath Raj in the central prison here in connection with violence that rocked parts of the city in August. MES6 TN-BJP-SEAT-SHARING Seat-sharing talks after TN poll date is fixed: BJP leader Coimbatore: Seat-sharing talks for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be held after announcing the poll date, state BJP president L Murugan said.

