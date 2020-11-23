Love and jihad don't go hand in hand, says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
Amid the uproar over 'love jihad', Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nusrat Jahan on Monday said that love and jihad don't go hand in hand and people come up with certain topics like this just before elections.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:40 IST
Amid the uproar over 'love jihad', Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nusrat Jahan on Monday said that love and jihad don't go hand in hand and people come up with certain topics like this just before elections. "Love is very personal. Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don't make religion a political tool," said Nusrat Jahan in reply to question at a press conference in Kolkata.
Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan had herself married a person of another religion, businessman Nikhil Jain last year. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will enact a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Prior to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. Karnataka has also formulated a strict law against 'Love Jihad'.
The Union Home Ministry on February 4 this year has clarified that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. No such case has been reported by any of the central agencies yet. However, two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency, according to the Home Ministry.
West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikhil
- Adityanath
- Singh Chouhan
- Shivraj
- Love
- Karnataka
- Nusrat Jahan
- Yogi
- Madhya
ALSO READ
Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict
3 women cops booked for alleged assault of minor girl in Karnataka
Karnataka CM will be changed after Bihar poll results: Siddaramaiah
Cycling-Slovenian Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana for second successive year
Son of ex-Karnataka minister detained over charges of harbouring 2 drug peddlers