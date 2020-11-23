Left Menu
Development News Edition

Love and jihad don't go hand in hand, says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Amid the uproar over 'love jihad', Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nusrat Jahan on Monday said that love and jihad don't go hand in hand and people come up with certain topics like this just before elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:40 IST
Love and jihad don't go hand in hand, says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
TMC MP, Nusrat Jahan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the uproar over 'love jihad', Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nusrat Jahan on Monday said that love and jihad don't go hand in hand and people come up with certain topics like this just before elections. "Love is very personal. Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don't make religion a political tool," said Nusrat Jahan in reply to question at a press conference in Kolkata.

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan had herself married a person of another religion, businessman Nikhil Jain last year. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will enact a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Prior to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. Karnataka has also formulated a strict law against 'Love Jihad'.

The Union Home Ministry on February 4 this year has clarified that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. No such case has been reported by any of the central agencies yet. However, two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency, according to the Home Ministry.

West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal schools, colleges shut till Dec 31; night curfew in 4 districts

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and clamped a night curfew in four districts as the state fights a spurt in coronavirus cases. The night curfew will be in place from Tu...

WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca vaccine, awaits trial data

The news on Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine results is encouraging and we look forward to seeing the data as we do with other promising results of recent weeks, the World Health Organizations chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday....

Gogoi devoted his life to bring people, communities of Assam together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and described him as a great and wise teacher who devoted his life to bring people and communities of Assam together. Gogoi was a true Con...

White House plans holiday party as Americans urged to stay home

The White House plans to hold an indoor holiday reception next week just days after Thanksgiving despite ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at the compound, and against the advice of its own advisers who are urging Americans to sacrifice their norm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020