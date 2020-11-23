Tarun Gogoi's contribution to public service will always be remembered: VP Naidu
New Delhi, Nov 23 ( PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi and said his contribution to public service will always be remembered. Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "I am saddened by the death of former Assam chief minister and former Union minister Tarun Gogoi. In his long public life, he has faithfully served the people of the nation and the state in various capacities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Gogoi's contribution to public service will always be remembered, Naidu said in a tweet in Hindi. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.
