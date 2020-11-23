Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam announces three-day state mourning on Gogoi's death

Sonowal also paid his last respect to the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Issuing a circular, state BJP's general secretary Topon Kumar Gogoi instructed all district and local units to cancel all types of functions till November 26 in remembrance of the former chief minister.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:59 IST
Assam announces three-day state mourning on Gogoi's death

The Assam government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning in the honour of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress also cancelled all party functions, including the ongoing campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, for the next three days as a mark of respect for the three-time chief minister.

"Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the State government would observe three-day State mourning in honour of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last this evening," an official statement said. Sonowal also paid his last respect to the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Issuing a circular, state BJP's general secretary Topon Kumar Gogoi instructed all district and local units to cancel all types of functions till November 26 in remembrance of the former chief minister. State Congress president Ripun Bora told reporters that the party flag will fly at half-mast for the next three days and all scheduled programmes have been cancelled.

Gogoi died at the age of 84 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was the chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...

Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden; no one hurt

A 230-meter 755 feet tall wind turbine in Arctic Sweden came crashing down on the snow during the weekend as high winds swept across the region, officials said Monday. No one was injured. Maria Roske, chief executive of windmill operator ...

Journalists' body urges Kerala govt to withdraw ordinance amending Police Act

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists has appealed to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw its ordinance amending the Police Act there and allegedly curbing the freedom of speech and expression. In a statemen...

Chemicals industry needs to work together to tap global opportunities, say leaders

COVID-19 presents opportunities to the domestic chemicals sector as the global trade is shifting in Indias favour and the industry needs to work together to tap this chance, industry leaders said on Monday. Theres an opportunity, there is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020