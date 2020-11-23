Two newly elected MLAs take oath
Two newly elected BJP MLAs Munirathna and Rajesh Gowda took oath as the members of the Karnataka Assembly on Monday. The BJP now has 118 MLAs in the 225 member assembly, including a nominated member. Two seats, Maski and Basava Kalyan, are still vacant and bypolls are to be held there..PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST
Two newly elected BJP MLAs Munirathna and Rajesh Gowda took oath as the members of the Karnataka Assembly on Monday. The Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri administered the oath of office to Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna and Sira MLA Gowda at the Banquet Hall of the Assembly.
In November 3 assembly bypoll, Munirathna defeated Congress candidate H Kusuma, while Gowda defeated T B Jayachandra of the same party. The BJP now has 118 MLAs in the 225 member assembly, including a nominated member.
Two seats, Maski and Basava Kalyan, are still vacant and bypolls are to be held there..
ALSO READ
BJP's C M Rajesh Gowda wins byelection to Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka by a margin of over 12,000 votes: officials. PTI KSU VS VS
Additional Rs 65,000 cr fertiliser subsidy to help in adequate supply of crop nutrients: Gowda
Karnataka govt gives nod for Maski irrigation project, Maratha Development Authority
Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19
Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19