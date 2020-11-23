Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha assembly passes bill that provides for jailing govt employees for strike

Amid strong opposition from the BJP and the Congress, the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act Amendment Bill that has the provision of imprisonment for striking government employees was passed in the assembly on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:41 IST
Odisha assembly passes bill that provides for jailing govt employees for strike

Amid strong opposition from the BJP and the Congress, the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act Amendment Bill that has the provision of imprisonment for striking government employees was passed in the assembly on Monday. The Bill, moved by Minister of State for Home DS Mishra on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was opposed by the members of the BJP and Congress for the penal provisions it has.

The Bill states that any person found instigating and funding illegal strikes henceforth, will be punishable with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to one year and/or imposed a fine up to Rs 5,000. Besides, the new legislation also has the provision to prohibit strikes by any people employed in any essential service such as the Fire Services Department, Excise, Forest, Prison, Reforms and Electronics, among others.

Any strike declared by the employees after the passing of the Bill would be considered illegal, as per the provisions. Mishra defended the Bill, saying that keeping in view the interests of the citizens, the government introduced this amendment so that they are not deprived of essential services.

"This bill will ensure no citizen is left out of services," he said. The opposition alleged that it was an attempt to suppress the voice of the workers as they would not be able to put forth their demands even in a democratic manner.

Leader of Opposition PK Naik of the BJP said it is shocking to see the government was bringing such an amendment in the ESMA Act, 1988. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati criticised the government and said that the Bill is aimed to suppress the people's voice.

"Though the BJD remained in power for 21 years, it has failed to provide teachers to schools, doctors to hospitals. Therefore, people are now coming to the streets in protest," he alleged.

"The situation in Odisha is worse than what is being witnessed in Pakistan. People cannot do strikes, they cannot stage road blockades, there will be no bandh in any district. This Bill has been brought to exercise power and threaten the citizens of Odisha," he added.

The House also passed the Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Odisha Local Fund Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2020, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, respectively..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Ravens report multiple COVID-19 cases, close practice facility

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating and as a result the team was closing its practice facility. We have started the process of contact tracing, ...

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020