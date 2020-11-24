Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign urges appeals court to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania

If the campaign loses its appeal, it could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. Pennsylvania counties faced a Monday deadline to deliver election results to Boockvar for certification, though some may miss the target.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 04:36 IST
Trump campaign urges appeals court to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday asked a federal appeals court to revive a long-shot challenge to Pennsylvania's election results, a central part of its effort to stop President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The campaign is appealing a scathing decision on Saturday from a lower court judge who rejected its claims of widespread problems with mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

In a filing with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, the campaign said it never got a chance to litigate its "serious and well-founded claims" that Democratic officials schemed to ensure Biden's victory by counting potentially tens of thousands of defective mail ballots. The campaign said U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann should review additional allegations it had dropped from the case but wanted to restore.

It also said if it cannot prevent Pennsylvania's vote from being certified, the state's Republican-led legislature should choose the state's electors. Biden, a Democrat, won Pennsylvania with about 81,000 more votes than Trump, a Republican.

Even if Trump were ultimately awarded Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he would still need to capture electoral votes in at least two other states that Biden won to claim a second term. The Trump campaign's appeal is on a fast track.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat responsible for certifying the state's election results, has until Tuesday afternoon to respond to the campaign's filing. If the campaign loses its appeal, it could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Pennsylvania counties faced a Monday deadline to deliver election results to Boockvar for certification, though some may miss the target. In his decision on Saturday, Brann said the Trump campaign's case was based on "strained legal arguments" and that he had "no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens."

The judge refused to let the campaign add claims to its case, including that its due process rights were violated. Monday's appeal is focused on the narrow question of whether Brann improperly refused to let the campaign amend its lawsuit a second time.

In its filing, Trump's campaign denied trying to disenfranchise Pennsylvania's roughly 6.8 million voters. It said it wanted an expert to "sample" the 1.5 million mail ballots, figure out how many overall were defective and have those "deducted from Biden's votes, which may change the result of the election."

The campaign did not say that defective ballots favoring Trump should also be ignored. "Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," Jenna Ellis, a lawyer advising the campaign, said in a statement late on Monday. "Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."

Time is running out for Trump. States have until Dec. 8 to meet a "safe harbor" deadline for resolving election disputes and choosing electors, who will convene six days later when the Electoral College formally chooses the next president.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drip by drip, U.S. Republicans edge away from Trump election claims

More prominent Republicans joined the call on Monday for President Donald Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat and allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition to a new administration. Twenty days after Election D...

Qantas to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers

Australias Qantas will insist in future that international travelers have a COVID-19 vaccination before they fly, describing the move as a necessity. We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, t...

Trump campaign urges appeals court to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania

President Donald Trumps campaign on Monday asked a federal appeals court to revive a long-shot challenge to Pennsylvanias election results, a central part of its effort to stop President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration. The campaign is appeal...

NFL-Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.Kaepernic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020