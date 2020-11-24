Next swearing-in will be held at an appropriate hour, not at dawn: Devendra Fadnavis

The next BJP government's swearing-in ceremony in the state will be held at an appropriate hour instead of dawn, unlike last year, former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. "We will form a government after the existing Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government falls. The swearing-in will be at the appropriate hour. It will not take place at dawn. But such incidents need not be remembered," Fadanavis said while answering a question by the media on Monday.

His statements came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls. The short-lived government was formed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office a few days later.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government on November 28 and Pawar became his deputy. The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months. "Do not think that our government will not be formed; it will be formed in two-three months... We are just waiting for the Legislative Council polls to conclude," said BJP leader Danve during a campaign in Parbhani district.

Meanwhile, attacking the MVA government for "ignoring Marathwada region", Fadanavais alleged that people are angry with the government as it halted the projects in the region. "The government has not provided any subsidy for the damage to crops. Soybean and cotton crops were destroyed due to untimely monsoon and floods, but the Maharashtra government did not help farmers," he said.

Shirish Boralkar is the BJP's candidate for the Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency in Marathwada, to be held on December 1. (ANI)