ED's raid on Sena MLA 'political vendetta': Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday termed the ED's raids on properties of party MLA Pratap Sarnaik as "political vendetta" and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone. Talking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, without naming the BJP, said it should forget the dream of coming to power in Maharashtra for the next 25 years, "no matter how much pressure it exerts or spreads terror through agencies".

"If you have begun today, we know how to end it," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case.

"This action is definitely a political vendetta. The ED or other agencies should not work as if a branch of a political party," Raut said. He said Sarnaik's properties were raided while the latter was not at home, and added that no matter how many notices are issued, only truth shall prevail in Maharashtra.

Raut also said there is no ban on probes by an agency and it can take action if there is evidence. "But, you want to mentally harass the people related to the (state) government. These actions will backfire on you.

And I think that time is nearing," he said. The Shiv Sena, which was earlier a long-term ally of the BJP but snapped ties with it last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post, is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress.

"Be it the CBI or ED, our government, MLAs and leaders will not surrender to anyone no matter what. We will keep fighting," Raut said. Those who are trying to use pressure of agencies or want to demoralise MLAs, should keep in mind that "this is Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", he said.

The Shiv Sena will not be scared if the ED sets up office outside the residences of each of the partys MLAs, MPs and leaders, the Rajya Sabha member said. Raut said he can send to the ED a list of 100 people of "a party whose orders the agency is taking" about their businesses and how their money-laundering is going on.

The Shiv Sena wont care if the central probe agencies, judiciary and law are going to behave as if "slaves or servants" of those in power. "No matter how many notices you send, raids you conduct, create fake documents and evidence, but in Maharashtra and in the case of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), only truth shall prevail.

"The motto of 'Satyamev Jayate' can win only in Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena leader said. Asked about the ED's notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar last year, Raut said let them make arrests if they want.