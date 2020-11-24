Left Menu
Bengal COVID-19 situation being addressed aptly: Mamata to PM

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is being addressed aptly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday, an official said. The prime minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in various states through video conferencing with chief ministers. Banerjee is learnt to have reminded Modi of the non- payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to several states, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:45 IST
The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is being addressed aptly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday, an official said. The prime minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in various states through video conferencing with chief ministers.

Banerjee is learnt to have reminded Modi of the non- payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to several states, he said. "The chief minister briefed the PM that the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is under control," the official told PTI.

She apprised the PM about the discharge rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state and informed him that the number of new infections is on the decline, he said. "Banerjee also reminded the PM of the GST dues," he added.

West Bengal has reported 4,59,918 COVID-19 cases, including 8,072 fatalities, till Monday..

