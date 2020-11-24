Shah pays tributes to 17th-century general of Assam Lachit Borphukan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Lachit Borphukan, the 17th-century general of Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and said his bravery in protecting the motherland in the battle of Saraighat will continue to inspire generations to come. "My tributes to legendary Veer Lachit Borphukan, on his Jayanti. I appeal to our youth to learn about this great General of Ahom Army, who thwarted the invaders to protect the motherland in the Battle of Saraighat. His bravery will continue to inspire the generations to come," Shah said in a tweet.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam. The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

Since 1999, the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been conferring its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan gold medal every year..