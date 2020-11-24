Left Menu
Tejashwi Yadav questions Ashok Chaudhary's appointment as Bihar Education Minister

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attacked Nitish Kumar government over JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary's appointment as education minister alleging that the new appointee is facing CBI enquiry in corruption cases.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:58 IST
RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attacked Nitish Kumar government over JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary's appointment as education minister alleging that the new appointee is facing CBI enquiry in corruption cases. Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "A corrupt education minister was removed only to appoint someone who along with his family is facing CBI enquiry in misappropriation of crores of rupees. What is Nitish ji's compulsion that instead of strengthening the education system, he has made a minister who is not even a member of any house? What is the secret?"

State Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on November 19 given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the education minister on the recommendation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister. In 2017, Mewalal was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district. (ANI)

