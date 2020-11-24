2-day Speakers' Conference to begin in Guj from Wednesday

The two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, aiming to facilitate a dialogue between presiding officers of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and other legislative bodies, will be held from Wednesday near the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district. The event, also known as the Speakers' Conference, will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told reporters here on Tuesday.

Birla is also the chairperson of the conference, which began in 1921 and is in its centenary year now. The conference is being organised on the theme: 'Harmonious coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary--key to a vibrant democracy'.

Birla said Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will also attend the conference along with dignitaries like governors of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and presiding officers of various legislative bodies from across the country will also participate.

During the conclusion of the conference on the Constitution Day on Thursday, delegates will recite the Preamble to the Constitution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also address the concluding session, Birla said. During the two-day conference, discussions would be held on topics related to anti-defection law and use of information technology in relaying proceedings of Parliament and the Assemblies on one platform.

There will also be discussions on finding out ways to ensure that the workings of Parliament are not hindered due to ruckus and disruption, Birla said. "In the last conference held in Uttarakhand, we discussed three main points- one was about the anti-defection law. We had formed a committee under Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Speaker C P Joshi, and we will analyse the report at the conference," he said.

"We will also hold a discussion on the use of information technology. We have decided to computerise the system in such a way that a person can watch proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha and Parliament on one platform," he said. The third topic is how to ensure proper and disciplined working of Parliament within the law, without causing any hindrance or disruption to the proceedings.

All the Legislative Assemblies and Parliament should together think of a common law on this. The Assemblies have the right to frame laws, he said. "But one common law that should be implemented across all the Vidhan Sabhas and Parliament is workings of the legislatures in a disciplined and orderly manner, without any ruckus and hindrance," he said.

On the topic of the conference, Birla said all the three pillars of democracy (legislature, executive and judiciary) have been given individual rights in the Constitution, and they work together, within their limits, to protect the Constitution and strengthen democracy. During the conference, the presiding officers of legislatures will discuss the need for better cooperation and coordination between the three pillars of democracy to strengthen the Indian democracy and make it more effective, the Lok Sabha speaker said.

"With their farsightedness and commitment to the country beyond party-politics, those who framed the Constitution made it in such a way that it has strengthened our democracy over the years. "In the last 17 general elections, the vote share has increased, showing people have increasingly reposed their trust in democracy," he said.

As many as 27 presiding officers of state Assemblies have confirmed their participation. Secretaries of state legislatures and other senior officials are also expected to join, said a release on the event. "Additionally, all presiding officers and secretaries of legislatures shall take a pledge to make legislatures more accountable, while strengthening and empowering them according to constitutional values. The conference will conclude with the adoption of a declaration," the release said.

An exhibition on the Constitution and fundamental duties will also be organised, and it will be open for public for one week after the conclusion of the conference, it said. PTI KA PD GK GK