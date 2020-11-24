BJP to campaign against Congress over alleged corruption in defence deals

By Pragya Kaushika Soon after celebrating Constitution Day on November 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega campaign across the country targeting Congress over corruption in arms deals during its regime, beginning with Agusta Westland case.

Sources in the party stated that after 'exposing' Gupkar alliance and Congress support to what the BJP says anti-national political forces, the party would seek answers from Congress on AgustaWestland deal. Senior leaders said that the party is planning to have press conferences across the country soon after Constitution Day to question Congress on the culture of 'cut and commission' in deals related to the country's defence.

Apart from press briefings, sources stated, a social media campaign will be launched against the Congress over corruption in AgustaWestland defence deal. "Congress is anti-national. They sit with those who seek foreign intervention in domestic issues. Their leaders give fodder to enemy countries to lie on international platforms. They compromise on defence deals. They lower down morale of the Army and question our security forces. All this will be taken to people to expose the party," stated the source.

Recently, BJP senior leaders, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, had targeted Congress over AgustaWestland case, in which it was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen during the UPA government when India agreed to buy 12 AgustaWestland helicopters built by Italian defence manufacturing giant Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore. Last week Prasad targeting Congress on a news report regarding AgustaWestland case said, "Congress did no work without kickback. No deal without a deal, no contract without a cut and congress leaders have been named in all the scams."

The VVIP chopper scandal, as there are allegations of corruption and paying of bribes to middlemen including politicians in a deal where India agreed to buy 12 AgustaWestland helicopters, is being investigated by agencies. (ANI)