Left Menu
Development News Edition

INS slams Kerala govt's ordinance, seeks its withdrawal for 'restoring' press freedom

The Indian Newspaper Society on Tuesday strongly protested the Kerala government's ordinance making a controversial amendment to the state Police Act and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw it and "restore" press freedom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:22 IST
INS slams Kerala govt's ordinance, seeks its withdrawal for 'restoring' press freedom

The Indian Newspaper Society on Tuesday strongly protested the Kerala government's ordinance making a controversial amendment to the state Police Act and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw it and "restore" press freedom. In a statement, Indian Newspaper Society (INS) president L Adimoolam, on behalf of INS members, expressed "dismay and shock" over the ordinance issued by the Kerala government to amend the Kerala Police Act to enable stringent punishment for publication of material deemed to be defamatory.

The INS' strong statement comes a day after the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala put on hold the implementation of the amendment, citing criticism from various quarters. The INS president said the newspapers body strongly protests promulgation of this "draconian ordinance" which will give the police and the state government unbridled powers to harass and prosecute print, electronic and digital media in Kerala for exercising the freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution.

The INS urged the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues to withdraw this "hastily promulgated" law which has a serious and chilling effect on the right of the media to report news. The Supreme Court had in 2015 passed a landmark judgment in a similar case and struck down Section 66A of the IT Act and Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act, for being violative of the right to freedom of speech and expression and for its vagueness, the INS pointed out. "While the Society recognises the need for responsible use of social media through self regulation, this amendment to the Kerala Police Act needs to be immediately withdrawn by the state government," Adimoolam said.

The Society is confident that those in authority will pay heed to the spontaneous reaction of the media and the public against the provisions of the ordinance, he said. The Chief Minister has subsequently assured that the provisions will not be implemented until the concerns are discussed in the Kerala Assembly, which has the powers to convert the ordinance into a permanent legislation, Adimoolam noted.

The INS, therefore, urges the chief minister to take immediate steps to pass a fresh ordinance to withdraw the proposed amendments made to the Kerala Police Act, and thereby restore the freedom of press, he said. The CPI(M)-led Left front government in Kerala on Monday decided to put on hold the amendment as it triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on the freedom of expression and media.

Shortly after CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury announced in New Delhi that the amendment providing for up to five years jail term to those making defamatory social media posts would be reconsidered, Chief Minister Vijayan said his government was not "intending" to implement it..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister

The Centre has asked states to constitute a steering committee at state-level and district and taluk levels for quick and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once available, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bo...

India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete...

Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiks son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the EDs office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provi...

Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The two men also discussed Moscow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020