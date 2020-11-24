Left Menu
Congress Central Election Authority met in Delhi, Will send list of AICC Members to Party President

The Central Election Authority (CEA) of Congress met for the third time on Tuesday to discuss the presidential/organisational elections within the party. It also discussed the introduction of digital IDs for AICC members.

The Central Election Authority (CEA) of Congress met for the third time on Tuesday to discuss the presidential/organisational elections within the party. It also discussed the introduction of digital IDs for AICC members. According to party sources, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on whether elections would take place. These elections will be for a regular president for the remaining term till 2022.

The sources also said that CEA is almost ready with the final list of AICC Members who will elect the party president. Now, the CWC which will decide the date of elections while it's yet not clear whether these elections will be held only for the party president or CWC members will also be elected through the process. "The sole authority regarding all the decisions lies with the CWC. It will be premature for us to say anything. Two senior leaders are currently suffering from Covid-19. So we have no clue as of now. Unless the CWC takes a decision, we cannot do anything," a CEA member told ANI.

According to Congress Party's Constitution, out of 24 CWC members, 12 can be appointed by the party president and an election should be held for the remaining members. It should be noted here that party dissenters, in their letter, demanded elections for the CWC members as well. Meanwhile, party insiders informed, "We have prepared a sample of digital IDs. We have given a proposal. If elections happened, then members can vote through these ID cards."

The party sources informed that more than 1,500 voters were listed while few state lists were still pending, "We have taken the base of 2017 while preparing the voter list. Some 20-25 days will be needed to complete the list. We will submit our note to Congress President and to the CWC soon," sources said. Sources close to Congress have suggested that no elections would take place till February 2021. (ANI)

