Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder invites Sidhu for lunch

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday, indicating a possible patch-up with the former cricketer who quit the state cabinet after being stripped of key portfolios last year A media adviser to the chief minister tweeted that both leaders are expected to discuss state and national politics.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:35 IST
Amarinder invites Sidhu for lunch
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday, indicating a possible patch-up with the former cricketer who quit the state cabinet after being stripped of key portfolios last year

A media adviser to the chief minister tweeted that both leaders are expected to discuss state and national politics. "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow (Nov 25). He & @sherryontopp are expected to discuss state & national politics over the luncheon meeting," the media adviser said. The tensions between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu had come out in the open in May last year when the CM accused the former cricketer of the "inept handling" of the Local Government Department, claiming it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sidhu had stayed away from all Congress activities after he resigned from the state cabinet. He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre's farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and others were also present. Sidhu attended the "tractor rally" after AICC general secretary Harish Rawat met him at his residence in Amritsar. The tensions between both leaders appeared to have eased when the CM praised the Amritsar MLA for the way he spoke in the assembly after the Congress government moved a resolution and brought bills against the farm laws last month. Earlier this month, Sidhu had attended a sit-in led by the chief minister at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Harish Rawat too last month indicated a "role" for Sidhu in Punjab and had dubbed him as the Congress' "Rafale". Rawat had said the Congress MLA's worst critic cannot deny his usefulness. With Rawat pushing for a role for Sidhu in the state, party circles are abuzz with speculation that Sidhu may be re-inducted into the state cabinet.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia carries out mass raids on Jehovah's Witnesses, makes arrests

Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the Jehovahs Witnesses across Russia on Tuesday and made a number of arrests as part of a new criminal case against the group, the Investigative Committee said.The law enforcement ag...

As winter approaches, Egypt braces for second coronavirus wave

In Egypts bustling capital people pack shops, cafes and public transport, many of them disregarding the rules that they should wear face masks in these spaces and keep one metre apart. Official warnings about a second wave of coronavirus in...

Man held for duping bank of Rs 24.13 crore

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of Rs 24.13 crore by selling the stocks of his company which he had hypothecated with the bank to avail various loans, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Pradeep ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020