Preparations on for massive coronavirus vaccination drive: Adityanath to PM

The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive and required logistics will be in place in advance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told PM Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Adityanath said his government has issued necessary directions to departments concerned to be prepared for a massive vaccination drive, a statement issued here said. "The whole exercise should be done in an organised and time-bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and all logistics should be in place in time," the UP chief minister said. Adityanath said his government is well aware that adequate number of vaccinators will be needed in view of the large population of the state. The Health Department has been asked to make arrangements for the training of vaccinators, he said.