'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trump's "America First" policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.

State and federal officials pleaded with Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, defending unpopular public health measures as record hospitalizations pushed healthcare professionals to the brink. "We are on fire with COVID," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on CNN after enacting new restrictions last week including retail curbs and school closures. "We're just trying to do the right thing." Biden Cabinet picks may face rough Republican reception in Senate

Republican members of the U.S. Senate fired warning shots to President-elect Joe Biden that they may be prepared to stand in the way of his Cabinet appointments, despite the long-held tradition of a new president having the right to choose who will run government agencies. The threats, from senators including Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton, highlighted the importance of a pair of runoff elections in Georgia in early January that will determine whether Republicans keep majority control of the Senate, or cede it to Democrats after six years in the minority. Texas men charged with trying to sell 50 million bogus masks to Australian state

Two Houston-area men have been criminally charged with trying to fraudulently sell 50 million N95 respirator masks they did not have to the government of New South Wales in Australia at an inflated $317.6 million price, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday. Paschal Eleanya, 46, and Arael Doolittle, 55, were charged in a three-count indictment with wire fraud and conspiracy for trying to sell the 3M-branded masks at five times the list price to an unnamed foreign government. New York cops wounded, suspect killed in domestic incident shootout

Two New York police officers were shot and wounded on Tuesday before returning fire and killing the shooter as they tried to resolve a domestic dispute in a residential neighborhood in the city's Queens borough, police said. Both officers were rushed to a hospital where they were in stable condition, one with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and the other to the hands, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. 'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trump's "America First" policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies. Introducing his foreign policy and national security team, the Democratic former vice president signaled he intended after taking office on Jan. 20 to steer the United States away from the unilateralist nationalism pursued by Trump. ‘We’re drowning’: COVID cases flood hospitals in America’s heartland

Dr. Drew Miller knew his patient had to be moved. The vital signs of the 30-year-old COVID-19 victim were crashing, and Kearny County Hospital in rural Lakin, Kansas, just wasn’t equipped to handle the case. Miller, Kearny’s chief medical officer - who doubles as the county health officer - called around to larger hospitals in search of an ICU bed. With coronavirus cases soaring throughout Kansas, he said, he couldn't find a single one. Lame-duck president pardons turkey; Trump breaks post-election isolation for tradition

President Donald Trump emerged from self-imposed isolation on Tuesday to show that at least one thing in Washington would run according to tradition: the pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey. In the Rose Garden, Trump stuck to the script in pardoning a 42-pound turkey named Corn as part of an annual presidential ritual, the sparing of a turkey from American dinner tables on the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. CDC may shorten COVID-19 quarantine period guidelines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon shorten the length of self-quarantine period recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus, a top official said on Tuesday. Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine in order to curb transmission of the virus but an official said Tuesday that there is evidence that the period could be shortened if patients are tested for the virus during their quarantine.

Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital: report

Syrias military said suspected Israeli warplanes struck locations south of the capital Damascus late Tuesday, causing only material damage, state-run media reported. The report, which quotes an unidentified military official, said the warpl...

Australia's most populous state eases COVID-19 curbs, urges people return to offices

Australias New South Wales NSW state will ease social distancing restrictions and remove requirements for companies to allow employees work from home after recording nearly three weeks without any local transmission of COVID-19, Premier Gla...

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allie...

Canadian province Alberta bans indoor gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship...
