Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar conveys condolences on demise of Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa during his ongoing visit to the Gulf nation.

PTI | Manama | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:40 IST
Jaishankar conveys condolences on demise of Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa during his ongoing visit to the Gulf nation. Prince Khalifa, one of the world's longest serving prime ministers, passed away on November 11 at the age of 84 in the US where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailment. He was buried on November 13.

The uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, Prince Khalifa had served as prime minister of Bahrain from 1970 until his death, having taken office over a year before Bahrain's independence in 1971. On a two-day visit to Bahrain from November 24 to 25, Jaishankar held talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. During the meeting, the external affairs minister conveyed condolences on the demise of Prince Khalifa.

"Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former PM HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," Jaishankar tweeted late Tuesday night. On November 13, the Embassy of India in Bahrain held a condolence meeting on the demise of Prince Khalifa.

"All the officials and staff members of the Embassy were present on the occasion to pay respect to the departed soul," the embassy had said in a statement. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Piyush Srivastava talked about the immense contributions of the late prime minister in furthering the bilateral partnership, and about his special care and affection for the Indian community in the Gulf kingdom.

The Ambassador also read out the condolence message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting. “With his passing away, the world has lost a great and visionary statesman who will be remembered and admired for his outstanding contribution towards the development of the Kingdom of Bahrain in many different fields. As a friend and well-wisher of India, he guided our bilateral engagement to newer heights. He will be remembered for his genuine warmth and affection for India and its people," Prime Minister Modi said in his message. The Indian embassy had also flown the national flag at half mast to pay respect to the departed soul.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Himalaya Drug Company Introduces Q-DEE Range of Mouth Dissolving Tablets for Immunity and Cramps

- On-the-go tablets for quick relief, dissolves within 180 seconds BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of Indias leading wellness brands, announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets Q-DE...

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar assembly by majority vote.

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar assembly by majority vote....

Citing court orders on firecrackers and NJAC, VP says concerns have been raised that they are entering domains of legislative, executive.

Citing court orders on firecrackers and NJAC, VP says concerns have been raised that they are entering domains of legislative, executive....

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states - document

The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia, according to a document issued by a state-owned business park.The document, which was sent to comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020