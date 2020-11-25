Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles Patel's death
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:08 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.
Soren said he was saddened to hear the news of the demise of Patel. "I am saddened by the news of the demise of Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP this morning.
I pray to God for his family and friends to bear this grief and peace of the departed soul," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi..
