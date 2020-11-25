Turkey's Erdogan says jailed Kurdish leader has 'blood on his hands'Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:28 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the jailed Kurdish political leader Selahattin Demirtas defends "terrorism" and has the "blood of thousands of Kurds on his hands," a week after a former top government official called for his release.
Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, has been in prison for more than four years on charges related to violent protests against the Turkish army's inaction during a militant attack on the Syrian Kurdish town Kobani.
Former deputy prime minister Bulent Arinc had called for his release last week. But in the face of criticism in recent days, Arinc on Tuesday resigned from the presidential advisory board.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kurds
- Syrian
- Kurdish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Selahattin Demirtas
- Turkish
ALSO READ
Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria
Syria says Israeli air strike kills three; Israel says targeted Iranian-Syrian forces
Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says
Israel says air strikes in Syria hit Syrian, Iranian military targets
Veteran Syrian foreign minister Walid Moalem dies at 79