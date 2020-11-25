Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the oposition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding of the party.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:29 IST
Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the oposition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding of the party. Banerjee said she will henceforth personally look after the party as well as the administration.

"I have been in politics all my life. Through my experience I can never claim that everybody is good. There may be one or two people who are not good, but we will set right those mistakes. The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed," she said in her first major public rally here in the post-COVID time. "There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that," Banerjee appealed.

TMC, she said, has a mechanism for seeking ground reports about its leaders and had removed several leaders against whom there were complaints. "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along," she asserted.

Banerjee's comment follows complaints by several TMC leaders that the reins of the party is no longer in her hands. Disgruntled TMC leader and state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari is maintaining a distance with the party and has not attended meetings of the state cabinets for some months. Sources close to the leader said he is unhappy with the organisational rejig effected a few months ago and wasn't comfortable with the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer.

"I am occupied with the administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything", Banerjee, who is fondly called Didi (elder sister) by her party cadres, said.

"I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp. I know there are few opportunists, but the number is very less in comparison to dedicated workers," she said without naming anyone. Adhikari has been conducting rallies and marches without party banners for the last one month. TMC has started backchannel talks with him to address his grievances but those have been inconclusive so far.

Adhikari apart from East Midnapore district, from where he hails, influences about 40-45 assembly constituencies of West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts which fall in the tribal Jangalmahal area and parts of Birbhum district. It is not just Adhikari whose conduct is troubling the TMC top brass. Several other MLAs and leaders have also openly spoken against it, something which was unthinkable a few years ago.

Many disgruntled TMC leaders have pointed to poll strategist Prashant Kishore tasked by the party to strategise its campaign for the all important 2021 state poll. Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is due in April-May next year when Banerjee will seek to be returned to power for the thrid consecutive term.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Khalid didn't take security to 'conspiratorial meetings', says charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid did not take the personal security officers, provided to him following an attempted firing at him in 2018, to his conspiratorial meetings, police has alleged in a supplementary charge sheet while explai...

#DNAFightsRape Stirs Youth Power, Students of Manipal University Voice Their Pledge

Marking International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As violence against women and girls intensifies in the aftermath of COVID-19, students from Manipal Academy of Higher Education...

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as the budget deficit jumps to its highest since World War Two.The worlds sixth-b...

Study proposes affordable housing model with lower stamp duty

A study has proposed a revenue-neutral model that allows states to lower stamp duty and registration charges for affordable housing. The study was commissioned by the National Housing Bank NHB and conducted by the Indian Institute of Manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020