Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Under normal circumstances, it would be very hard for a British government to renege on a commitment made in an election campaign manifesto, but the COVID crisis has rewritten the rules. "We will continue to protect the world's poorest, spending the equivalent of 0.5% of our national income on overseas aid in 2021, allocating 10 billion pounds at this spending review, and our intention is to return to 0.7% when the fiscal situation allows.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:02 IST
UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britain's government reduced its commitment to foreign aid on Wednesday, pledging to spend 0.5% of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the normal 0.7% figure, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

The move will be popular among some voters and media who argue that COVID and the resulting economic crisis mean Britain should spend less on aid, but critics including former prime ministers have said ditching the 0.7% target would be a mistake. "During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public services, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the British people, especially when we are seeing the highest peacetime levels of borrowing on record," Sunak said in a speech to parliament.

"I have listened with great respect to those who have argued passionately to retain this target. But at a time of unprecedented crisis government must make tough choices." The measure is part of a one-year spending plan dominated by the huge hit to the country's economy and its public finances from the coronavirus crisis.

The 0.7% target, originally introduced by Tony Blair when he was prime minister, was a commitment made by the ruling Conservative Party in the run-up to last year's election and repeated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under normal circumstances, it would be very hard for a British government to renege on a commitment made in an election campaign manifesto, but the COVID crisis has rewritten the rules.

"We will continue to protect the world's poorest, spending the equivalent of 0.5% of our national income on overseas aid in 2021, allocating 10 billion pounds at this spending review, and our intention is to return to 0.7% when the fiscal situation allows. Former prime ministers Blair and David Cameron had urged the government to retain the 0.7% target, saying to cut it would damage Britain's influence on the world stage.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stigma attached to TB biggest hindrance in reporting of disease: Vardhan

The stigma attached to tuberculosis is the biggest hindrance in reporting of the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and stressed on turning the fight against the disease to a peoples movement to overcome all barr...

Newly-elected MLA Medo Yhokha appointed advisor in Nagaland govt

Newly-elected NDPP MLA Medo Yhokha was on Wednesday appointed the Advisor for Technical Education and Elections in the Nagaland government. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed the appointment letter to Yhokha at his office, in presence of Dep...

MHA allows local restrictions like night curfew; Prior consultation with Centre must for any lockdown, contact tracing within 72 hrs

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in some regions, the Centre on Wednesday said states and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 but made it clear that they will have to consult it...

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020