Darekar dares Shiv Sena to 'submit' list of BJP leaders to ED

He said the Shiv Sena's stand on "love jihad" has been changed since the party came to power with the support of the NCP and the Congress. Darekar said the call on implementation of a law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh in Maharashtra will be taken by leadership after the saffron party comes to power.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:29 IST
Darekar dares Shiv Sena to 'submit' list of BJP leaders to ED

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday dared Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to send a list of "120 leaders" of the BJP to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier in the day, Raut termed the ED's raids on the premises of Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Thane as "political vendetta" and said he will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the Central agency, to see if acts against them.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said, "Why are they (Sena) just talking about submitting a list of 120 leaders? Let people know who these politicians are". Darekar said the ED is an autonomous agency which takes action on the basis of evidence and documents.

"The BJP has noting to do with any enquiries being conducted by the federal agency," he said. Darekar also took a dig at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had taken potshots at BJP MP Raosaheb Danve over the latter's statement on the BJP forming the government in the state soon.

"The NCP needs to runs this government for five years...This is beneficial for them. The NCP runs this government irrespective of who is in the chair of chief minister," he said cryptically. Darekar said the Congress is not given any importance in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and nobody listens to ministers of that party.

Queried about deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's allegation that the Centre was not helping the state government with aid for rain-hit farmers, Darekar said such statements were made to hide own "failures". He said the Shiv Sena's stand on "love jihad" has been changed since the party came to power with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

Darekar said the call on implementation of a law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh in Maharashtra will be taken by leadership after the saffron party comes to power. "We support the law being introduced by the Uttar Pradesh government. Whether we will introduce it in Maharashtra if we come to power, it will be decided by leadership. In UP we have our own government, and we are trying to introduce the law there," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions, including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Darekar said the Sena-led MVA government will collapse on its own and the BJP will come to power.

"They (constituents of the MVA--the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) lack ability to run the government. They lack coordination," he added..

