Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP deploys battery of union ministers, central leaders for JK DCC poll campaigning

Several union ministers and BJP central leaders have hit the campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir for the district development council (DDC) elections, highlighting issues of land encroachments, Gupkar alliance and scrapping of Article 370.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:30 IST
BJP deploys battery of union ministers, central leaders for JK DCC poll campaigning

Several union ministers and BJP central leaders have hit the campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir for the district development council (DDC) elections, highlighting issues of land encroachments, Gupkar alliance and scrapping of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is holding DDC polls for the first time to elect 280 members in 20 districts. These are scheduled to begin in eight phases from November 28 along with by-elections for urban local body (ULB) and panchayat.

Amid the COVID-19 threat, few election meetings have been held in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla areas. BJP has deployed Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and Anurag Thakur besides national general secretary Tarun Chug and national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

Naqvi addressed an election meeting in Kupwara on November 19 while Hussain visited Srinagar on Friday. Thakur has been on campaign trail in Jammu and Chug has addressed rallies in Samba and Kathua districts during the past few days. According to the JK BJP, other leaders expected to join the campaign are Smriti Irani, Krishan Pal Gujjar, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Rajya Sabha member Zafar Islam.

The BJP has made the issue of alleged land encroachments by former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and other leaders of the Gupkar alliance a major poll plank while reaching out to certain communities including Muslims and Gujjars. Thakur on Wednesday accused the Gupkar alliance of being involved in unlawful activities of grabbing government land for setting up residences and their offices in Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded registration of a formal case against Farooq Abdullah for cheating, forgery and encroachment of public property.

Jitendra Singh said the new land law is not against the common man or the poor, but against the mafia members of politician-administration nexus who have been for over half a century, constructing huge mansions, bungalows and commercial complexes on unauthorised land. The BJP has planned digital rallies and door-to-door campaigning as well as social media campaigns by employing around 800 IT people in most of the districts, a party leader said.

However, the opposition has accused the BJP of forcing them to keep their campaigning a low key affair due to lack of security. "Security of our former MLA Hajir Rashid of Sopore was withdrawn. How can he campaign in such a high terror ridden area. It is a deliberate attempt to prevent us from campaigning," a Congress spokesperson told PTI. He said that they have brought the matter to election authority but nothing has been done. "That is why our campaigning is very low key. This is the fate of other opposition parties too," he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd slams Grammys, after being snubbed from 2021 nominations

After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday local time called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt. The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Gra...

With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including...

Pulwama administration holds training programme for polling staff, presiding officers

For the upcoming District Development Council DDC and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and ...

RJD's Lalu Yadav asked me to abstain from Speaker's election, says BJP MLA Lalan Paswan

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Lalan Paswan on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speakers election in the Bihar assembly. The MLAs remarks came a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020