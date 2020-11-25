Stalin condoles Ahmed Patel's death

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel and said he was a lynchpin of the national party. Stalin, also the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, expressed grief over the demise of the 71-year-old leader in New Delhi.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Mr Ahmed Patel, who was a lynchpin of the Indian National Congress," Stalin said in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the DMK, I extend my condolences to his family as well as the Congress cadre who are mourning the loss," he added.

Patel died on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.