Stalin condoles Ahmed Patel's death
Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel and said he was a lynchpin of the national party.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST
Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel and said he was a lynchpin of the national party. Stalin, also the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, expressed grief over the demise of the 71-year-old leader in New Delhi.
"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Mr Ahmed Patel, who was a lynchpin of the Indian National Congress," Stalin said in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the DMK, I extend my condolences to his family as well as the Congress cadre who are mourning the loss," he added.
Patel died on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mr Ahmed Patel
- Ahmed Patel
- M K Stalin
- Patel
- Stalin
ALSO READ
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Ahmed Patel stable, 'significantly better' than at time of hospitalisation, says daughter
'Have lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's demise
Ahmed Patel was a tremendous asset for Congress: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute