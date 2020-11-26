Left Menu
'What was G Kishan Reddy doing if Pakistanis, Rohingyas are living in Hyderabad?' asks Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy and asked if Pakistanis and Rohingyas live here, what was Reddy doing.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:14 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy and asked if Pakistanis and Rohingyas live here, what was Reddy doing. "A BJP leader yesterday said BJP will do a surgical strike at the Old City and take out Pakistanis and Rohingyas if it wins GHMC polls. Their leader is MP from Secunderabad and holding the post of MoS (Home). If Pakistanis and Rohingyas live here, what was he doing?" Owaisi asked.

Earlier, the AIMIM chief said that if Pakistanis are living here, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible. The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls campaigning has heated up in the city with several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, alleging that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the state's voters list. On Tuesday, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief were trying to win the GHMC polls with "Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters". (ANI)

