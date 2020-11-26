Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE

His moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in April 2019. Sudan's transitional administration, which governs under a power sharing deal between the military and civilian groups, declared three days of mourning.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:21 IST
Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE

Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister, Sadiq al-Mahdi, who was overthrown in the 1989 military coup that brought Omar al-Bashir to power, has died from a coronavirus infection, his party said on Thursday.

Mahdi, aged 84, had been hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates three weeks ago. His moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in April 2019.

Sudan's transitional administration, which governs under a power sharing deal between the military and civilian groups, declared three days of mourning. Last month, Mahdi's family said he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalisation in Sudan.

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan. Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir's rule gathered steam. His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations.

While a successor to the party head has not yet been announced, she has been the most visible party leader in political negotiations and the media in recent years. Opposition parties were weakened greatly under Bashir's three-decade rule and are jostling for power with the military during Sudan's transition, making the Umma Party's continued unity crucial to maintaining the balance of power.

After the military overthrew Bashir, Mahdi pushed for a transfer to civilian rule.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia needs to leverage stronger regional cooperation to boost COVID-19 recovery: ADB

Stronger regional cooperation strategies including in health, trade, finance, and disaster risk can help governments in Asia and the Pacific accelerate economic growth and a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new b...

3 PDP leaders resigned, term party as 'second fiddle' to NC

Ahead of first-ever elections to the District Development Councils DDCs, three Peoples Democratic Party PDP leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as second fiddle to National Conference. We join...

644 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, active count at 6,786

Odisha has reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 3,16,645, the health department informed. As many as 5,732,590 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far. Currently, 6,786 cases...

Power sector employees protest against privatization of discoms

Power sector employees on Thursday held nationwide protests against the governments decision to privatize discoms, the All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF said. They also demanded the withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020