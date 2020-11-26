Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Americans defy pandemic, political leaders to travel for Thanksgiving

Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden joined in the calls for safety, urging people to forgo big family gatherings, wear protective masks and maintain social distancing. National math and reading tests in U.S. postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus

National math and reading tests used to track U.S. students' knowledge in those subjects are being postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) said. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as "the nation's report card," previously had been planned to be held at the beginning of 2021 for hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders in the United States. Biden, Trump plan quiet Thanksgiving celebrations at home as pandemic rages

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and sitting Republican President Donald Trump, like hundreds of millions of Americans, planned quiet Thanksgiving celebrations at home on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the United States. Former Democratic Vice President Biden was spending the holiday in the small seaside town of Rehoboth, Delaware, where he and his wife Jill have a vacation home. The Bidens were to host daughter Ashley Biden and her husband Dr. Howard Krein for the holiday meal. Trump order could spark mass firings of civil servants, lawmakers warn

U.S. government civil servants could face mass firings under an October executive order before President Donald Trump leaves office and Democratic lawmakers, watchdog groups and unions are mobilizing to block the move. Leaders of 23 House committees and subcommittees asked the heads of 61 federal departments and agencies to provide a "full accounting" of any plans to reclassify federal workers under the Oct. 21 order, leaving them vulnerable to firing. America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Americans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for turkey dinner. Thanksgiving, normally a day for family and friends to gather in big numbers to feast and remember life's blessings, has been upended by the pandemic, with cases and deaths surging in recent weeks as cooler temperatures push people indoors where the virus spreads more easily. Biden urges safe Thanksgiving amid pandemic; Trump pardons ex-aide Flynn

President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump pardoned a former aide who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Biden gave a presidential-style speech acknowledging people's fatigue with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them to exercise caution as caseloads surge. Special Report: To reopen or not to reopen - That is the fraught question for U.S. schools

After a two-week deluge of calls and messages from parents - and at least one death threat - the school board in Chandler, Arizona, called a special meeting this fall. The board would revisit its decision, prompted by the coronavirus, to temporarily close local campuses and offer all classes online. Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA: source

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The CIA position could be one of the most challenging in Biden's administration after four years of Republican President Donald Trump accusing the agency of being part of a "Deep State" conspiracy seeking to undermine his presidency. State Department tells staff: transition to Biden administration has begun

The U.S. State Department has informed staff that the transition process has begun and a team had been assigned inside the agency to support a handover to the incoming Biden administration, according to an internal email seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The guidelines, sent on Wednesday, came after the General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, notified President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that he could formally begin the handover. U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. The court on a 5-4 vote granted requests made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish congregations.