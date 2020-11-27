Development Starts at Grassroots Level: BJP Gachibowli Division Contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a community’s growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunity for young leaders to take charge and drive a positive change for the community and the area. One such leader, Shri. Gangadhar Reddy, is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Gachibowli (105) division. Shri Gangadhar Reddy lived all his life in the Nallagandla region - where he saw the region transform from a small cluster of impoverished villages in the outskirts of Hyderabad - to a thriving residential hub for professionals from around the nation.

Shri Gangadhar Reddy has been active in politics for over 15 years now. Mentored by the likes of Gachibowli’s iconic leaders, Shri Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, and Shri Anil Kumar Yadav Ji, he has been serving the community in his personal capacity - standing up for anyone who needed a helping hand. Commenting on why he decided to contest in these elections, Shri Gangadhar Reddy stated, “I have lived all my life here and got first-hand experience of the problems our people face. For the last 15 years, I operated in my personal capacity, helping anyone and everyone - but the impact, I believe, will be much larger if the same social initiatives were implemented via formal government channels.” Most candidates have a little idea of the community's challenges, and hence talk about solving problems that don’t even exist. Shri Gangadhar Reddy, on the other hand, personally knows the nook and corner of every slum, street, locality, gated community, colony and so on. Being an active part of the community, he understands key issues and the obstacles in solving them.

Talking about his inspiration, Shri Gangadhar Reddy added, “I am a true believer in Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ideals and initiatives. What his predecessors could just talk about - he actually implemented on the ground. Like him, I view serving the people as an accomplishment only a few can achieve.” During lockdown, Shri Gangadhar Reddy spearheaded food arrangements for over 80,000 people near Tellapur circle. He also provided essential supplies to daily wage earners at construction sites in areas other than Gachibowli as well. At nights, he would go around in his car, feeding stray dogs, who too were hungry, but were largely ignored by people stuck in their homes. The inspiration behind all this, Shri Gangadhar Reddy spoke, “Since childhood, my parents and mentors made me stand for people during times of natural calamities. What started out as some initiatives towards helping the poor, has grown into a way of life for me.” He further added, “Whether elected or not, I stay accessible, 24X7X365 days a year, to all my citizens of the Gachibowli division, ready to fight for their cause.” Image: Shri Gangadhar Reddy, BJP Contestant, Gachibowli Division, GHMC Elections (left), and Shri Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, ex-MLA, with Shri Reddy (right) PWR PWR