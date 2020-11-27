Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development Starts at Grassroots Level: BJP Gachibowli Division Contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Mentored by the likes of Gachibowli’s iconic leaders, Shri Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, and Shri Anil Kumar Yadav Ji, he has been serving the community in his personal capacity - standing up for anyone who needed a helping hand.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:42 IST
Development Starts at Grassroots Level: BJP Gachibowli Division Contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a community’s growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunity for young leaders to take charge and drive a positive change for the community and the area. One such leader, Shri. Gangadhar Reddy, is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Gachibowli (105) division. Shri Gangadhar Reddy lived all his life in the Nallagandla region - where he saw the region transform from a small cluster of impoverished villages in the outskirts of Hyderabad - to a thriving residential hub for professionals from around the nation.

Shri Gangadhar Reddy has been active in politics for over 15 years now. Mentored by the likes of Gachibowli’s iconic leaders, Shri Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, and Shri Anil Kumar Yadav Ji, he has been serving the community in his personal capacity - standing up for anyone who needed a helping hand. Commenting on why he decided to contest in these elections, Shri Gangadhar Reddy stated, “I have lived all my life here and got first-hand experience of the problems our people face. For the last 15 years, I operated in my personal capacity, helping anyone and everyone - but the impact, I believe, will be much larger if the same social initiatives were implemented via formal government channels.” Most candidates have a little idea of the community's challenges, and hence talk about solving problems that don’t even exist. Shri Gangadhar Reddy, on the other hand, personally knows the nook and corner of every slum, street, locality, gated community, colony and so on. Being an active part of the community, he understands key issues and the obstacles in solving them.

Talking about his inspiration, Shri Gangadhar Reddy added, “I am a true believer in Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ideals and initiatives. What his predecessors could just talk about - he actually implemented on the ground. Like him, I view serving the people as an accomplishment only a few can achieve.” During lockdown, Shri Gangadhar Reddy spearheaded food arrangements for over 80,000 people near Tellapur circle. He also provided essential supplies to daily wage earners at construction sites in areas other than Gachibowli as well. At nights, he would go around in his car, feeding stray dogs, who too were hungry, but were largely ignored by people stuck in their homes. The inspiration behind all this, Shri Gangadhar Reddy spoke, “Since childhood, my parents and mentors made me stand for people during times of natural calamities. What started out as some initiatives towards helping the poor, has grown into a way of life for me.” He further added, “Whether elected or not, I stay accessible, 24X7X365 days a year, to all my citizens of the Gachibowli division, ready to fight for their cause.” Image: Shri Gangadhar Reddy, BJP Contestant, Gachibowli Division, GHMC Elections (left), and Shri Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, ex-MLA, with Shri Reddy (right) PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services

Canterbury DHB will be better placed to respond to future demand for services and continue to deliver high-quality care, with the next stage of the campus redevelopment programme confirmed, Health Minister Andrew Little says.The Government ...

Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial

Anti-inflammatory colchicine will be tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment in one of the worlds biggest trials, the study website posted on Friday, the latest effort to repurpose existing medicines to fight the pandemic.The RECOVERY trial...

Shoolini University tops India in QS rankings on citation index

SOLAN, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eleven-year-old Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, based out of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicat...

Malaysia secures 12.8 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from Q1

Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.The deal is expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020