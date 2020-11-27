BJP gives responsibility to six leaders in different states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday gave responsibilities to six leaders in different states. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda approved the appointments of the six leaders for their new roles in various states.

Ravindra Raju has been given the charge of State general secretary (organisation) for Haryana, Ratnakar has been appointed as State Associate General Secretary in Bihar, Bhawani Singh and Karmveer Singh were given the charge of Associate State General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh. Abhay Kumar Giri has been given the charge of State general secretary (organisation) for Manipur and Nagaland and Pradyuman has been appointed as Organiser at Central office in New Delhi. (ANI)