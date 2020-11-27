Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato dies
Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato died at a hospital here on Friday, party sources said. Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said Mahato died this morning. Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000, he said.PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:09 IST
Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000, he said. Mahato was also a former MLA of Bokaro and had played an important role in the Jharkhand movement, Thakur said.
