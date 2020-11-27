Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato dies

Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato died at a hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 80. Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said Mahato died this morning.

Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000, he said. Mahato was also a former MLA of Bokaro and had played an important role in the Jharkhand movement, Thakur said.