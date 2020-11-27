Rajkot’s fire incident is tragedy beyond words: Prez Kovind

Rajkot’s fire incident is tragedy beyond words: Prez KovindPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:37 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of COVID-19 patients in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot, calling it a tragedy beyond words
Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot in the early hours of Friday
“The death of COVID-19 patients in a fire accident at a hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat is a tragedy beyond words. In this agonising time, I offer my heartfelt empathy for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery for the injured,” Kovind tweeted.
