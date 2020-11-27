Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to lawmakers on Friday morning about the pork policy when opposition party lawmakers from the Nationalist party, also known as the KMT, blocked his attempt to speak by dumping bags of pig organs.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:54 IST
Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Lawmakers in Taiwan got into a fist fight and threw pig guts at each other Friday over a soon-to-be enacted policy that would allow imports of US pork and beef. Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to lawmakers on Friday morning about the pork policy when opposition party lawmakers from the Nationalist party, also known as the KMT, blocked his attempt to speak by dumping bags of pig organs. Legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party attempted to stop them, resulting in chaos and an exchange of punches.

A DPP lawmaker wrestled a KMT lawmaker to the floor in the scuffle. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a longstanding ban on imports of US pork and beef in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The ban is due to be lifted in January.

That decision has met with fierce opposition, both from the KMT and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug that some farmers add to animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat. On Sunday, thousands of people marched in Taipei to protest the imports.

US pork would account for a small percentage of the island's consumption, but the Nationalist party has seized on the issue in an effort to mobilise support following successive failures at the polls. “When you were in the opposition, you were against US pork, now that you're in power, you've become a supporter of US pork,” said KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou, who led the group of lawmakers protesting the policy on Friday. They wore black T-shirts that read “oppose ractopamine-pork".

DPP lawmakers called for peace. “You have blocked Premier Su from reposting to the parliament for 12 times,” said Hsu Sheng-chieh, a DPP legislative member. “Please return to reason.”.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. German restaurant bears out pandemic with furry customersThe owner of a Frankfurt restaurant is staging a protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Germany by filling his tables with a hu...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. A life in colors NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village muralA huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an Eas...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Japan PM likely to push back parliament election -NikkeiJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to push back an election for the lower house of parliament to some time after next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020