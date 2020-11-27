Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indian Ocean nation. Jaishankar will discuss with the President the avenues for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

PTI | Victoria | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:55 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indian Ocean nation. Jaishankar arrived here after his two-day visit to UAE on November 25-26. It was the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

"Seychelles welcomes External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his maiden visit to Seychelles as EAM. He was received by H E Foreign Minister Sylvester Radegonde and will be calling upon H E President @wavelramkalawan at @StateHouseSey today," the Indian High Commission in Victoria said in a tweet. Indian-origin President Wavel Ramkalawan won the presidential election on 25 October this year, the first such victory for an opposition candidate since independence.

Born in Mahe, the principal island of Seychelles, Ramkalawan was ordained as a priest in 1985 following theological studies at St Paul's Theological College in Mauritius, and thereafter at Birmingham University. His grandfather was from Bihar. Jaishankar will discuss with the President the avenues for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

