Gehlot inaugurates 'Organ Donor Memorial' in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday inaugurated the 'Organ Donor Memorial' here

“I am delighted to know that MOHAN Foundation has set up a first of its kind Organ Donor Memorial in the country on the National Organ Donor Day. Through this, we aim to honour the selfless act of those brave hearts who chose to donate their organs and pave a way for a new life for those in need," Gehlot said in a statement. He said the establishment of the memorial will inspire people to come forward to donate organs.