Congress Working Committee pays tributes to Ahmed Patel, says interest of Congress was his only interest

The Congress Working Committee on Friday paid rich tributes to party leader Ahmed Patel, saying his signal contribution was his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and members of the party. In a resolution, CWC expressed its profound shock and grief at the untimely demise of Ahmed Patel and said he was a pillar of strength to the two coalition governments led by the Congress from 2004 to 2014.

"Ahmedbhai had no personal ambition. The interest of the Congress was his only interest and the advancement of the Congress' agenda was his only agenda. He was deeply religious but secular to the core. Ahmedbhai's simplicity, austerity, accessibility and generosity were legendary," the CWC said. Patel, who was treasurer of Congress, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday after fighting COVID-19 related complications for over a month.

The CWC said Patel was an integral part of the organization for nearly four decades, contributing in manifold ways as Youth Congress worker, Gujarat PCC President, AICC member, CWC member, Political Secretary to the Congress President and Treasurer. "In each of the responsibilities that he assumed, he brought to bear a great sense of dedication, commitment and purpose, always keeping the interests of the Party paramount," the CWC said.

"Such was his selfless service to the party that he won thousands of friends, admirers and supporters not only within the party but across the political spectrum. Ahmed Patel's signal contribution was his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and members of the Party," it said. The party's highest decision-making body said Ahmed Patel carried the remarkable talent to reconciling the competing aspirations of other political parties as well and to forging coalitions at the Centre and in the states.

"At every step of its journey in guiding the Congress Party, the CWC will go forward with a sense of duty and discipline. That is the only way that Ahmedbhai, would have wanted us to conduct our affairs," the resolution said. The CWC saluted the life-long service of Ahmed Patel and offered its profound and sincere condolences to his family on behalf of the lakhs of Congress workers.

Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native place in Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. (ANI)