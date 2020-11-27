Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress Working Committee pays tributes to Ahmed Patel, says interest of Congress was his only interest

The Congress Working Committee on Friday paid rich tributes to party leader Ahmed Patel, saying his signal contribution was his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and members of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:33 IST
Congress Working Committee pays tributes to Ahmed Patel, says interest of Congress was his only interest
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Working Committee on Friday paid rich tributes to party leader Ahmed Patel, saying his signal contribution was his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and members of the party. In a resolution, CWC expressed its profound shock and grief at the untimely demise of Ahmed Patel and said he was a pillar of strength to the two coalition governments led by the Congress from 2004 to 2014.

"Ahmedbhai had no personal ambition. The interest of the Congress was his only interest and the advancement of the Congress' agenda was his only agenda. He was deeply religious but secular to the core. Ahmedbhai's simplicity, austerity, accessibility and generosity were legendary," the CWC said. Patel, who was treasurer of Congress, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday after fighting COVID-19 related complications for over a month.

The CWC said Patel was an integral part of the organization for nearly four decades, contributing in manifold ways as Youth Congress worker, Gujarat PCC President, AICC member, CWC member, Political Secretary to the Congress President and Treasurer. "In each of the responsibilities that he assumed, he brought to bear a great sense of dedication, commitment and purpose, always keeping the interests of the Party paramount," the CWC said.

"Such was his selfless service to the party that he won thousands of friends, admirers and supporters not only within the party but across the political spectrum. Ahmed Patel's signal contribution was his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and members of the Party," it said. The party's highest decision-making body said Ahmed Patel carried the remarkable talent to reconciling the competing aspirations of other political parties as well and to forging coalitions at the Centre and in the states.

"At every step of its journey in guiding the Congress Party, the CWC will go forward with a sense of duty and discipline. That is the only way that Ahmedbhai, would have wanted us to conduct our affairs," the resolution said. The CWC saluted the life-long service of Ahmed Patel and offered its profound and sincere condolences to his family on behalf of the lakhs of Congress workers.

Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native place in Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the...

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since COVID outbreak: Save the Children

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report. Rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020