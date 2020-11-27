Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj panchayat polls: 63 pc voter turnout in second phase

Around 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections on Friday. According to a state election commission spokesperson, 63.18 per cent of 59.86 lakh voters voted in the elections to 59 panchayat samitis and zila parishads across 21 districts. The highest voting of 77.62 per cent was recorded in Bagidora of Banswara district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:46 IST
Raj panchayat polls: 63 pc voter turnout in second phase

Around 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections on Friday.  The voting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 8,403 polling booths. According to a state election commission spokesperson, 63.18 per cent of 59.86 lakh voters voted in the elections to 59 panchayat samitis and zila parishads across 21 districts. The highest voting of 77.62 per cent was recorded in Bagidora of Banswara district.  The elections were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur districts.

The polling for third and fourth phases will be held on December 1 and December 5, respectively. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate

Parents living in deprived areas are at higher risk of feeling lonely due to COVID-19, British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said on Friday as she unveiled research that also highlighted the pandemics impact on womens mental health...

COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths

At the Bibb Correctional Facility in Alabama, the old prison chapel has been turned into a quarantine zone. The sound of coughing is constant. And some people appear afraid to enter the room. An inmate described life in the quarantine to Th...

Yediyurappa asks BJP MPs from Karnataka to help in getting more central funds

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday sought the support of MPs representing the state in availing more grants from the Centre for various development works. During a meeting of the state BJP MPs he convened here, Yediyurappa a...

CDS meets Indian Ex-servicemen League chief to discuss veterans' issues

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Ex-servicemen League president Brig Kartar Singh retired met on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of armed forces veterans, sources said.&#160; Singh expressed his happiness ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020