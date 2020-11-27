Raj panchayat polls: 63 pc voter turnout in second phase

Around 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections on Friday. The voting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 8,403 polling booths. According to a state election commission spokesperson, 63.18 per cent of 59.86 lakh voters voted in the elections to 59 panchayat samitis and zila parishads across 21 districts. The highest voting of 77.62 per cent was recorded in Bagidora of Banswara district. The elections were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur districts.

The polling for third and fourth phases will be held on December 1 and December 5, respectively. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.