Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ponnam Prabhakar hits out at BJP, AIMIM, TRS for spreading communal hatred ahead of GHMC elections

Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday, saying that they were polluting the election atmosphere of Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:34 IST
Ponnam Prabhakar hits out at BJP, AIMIM, TRS for spreading communal hatred ahead of GHMC elections
Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday, saying that they were polluting the election atmosphere of Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said it was shameful that the leaders of the parties had made controversial comments involving surgical strikes over Hyderabad and the demolition of the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao.

"The GHMC election is a local body election but the BJP, TRS and AIMIM parties have been giving hate speeches and are polluting the election atmosphere in Hyderabad. Such statements have been made earlier also by the same parties but they never do anything after the elections are over," the Congress leader said. He further said, "On one hand Bandi Sanjay says that he would conduct a surgical strike over the Hyderabad city, while on the other hand, the AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi has called for the demolition of the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao and Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao in a speech. It is really shameful that they gave such statements."

Commenting on the relationship between the AIMIM and the BJP, Prabhakar said that the two parties were friends in Delhi and enemies in gali (streets). He further said, "The BJP is bringing all the Union Ministers and other states' Chief Ministers for a local body election like GHMC, and the TRS has made its ministers in charge for various divisions. When people were suffering from COVID and the recent flood situation, where were all the leaders who are showing up now in Hyderabad. They are coming here just for votes. Central leaders come and talk about national issues in a local body election, and spread communal hatred by bringing up controversial issues."

"These elections must be conducted to solve local issues. We from Congress demand that serious action be taken against all those who threaten the law and order of the city," he added. The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020