BJP names Sushil Kumar Modi for Rajya Sabha bye-election in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for Rajya Sabha by-poll in the state. "The party's Central Election Committee has finalised the name of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a release.

The seat fell vacant due to death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan last month. The bypoll is scheduled for December 14 and counting of votes will be done on the same day.

The last date to file nominations is December 3. (ANI)