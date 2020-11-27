Left Menu
Nadda takes veiled dig at KCR over opposition conclave plan

Taking a veiled dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's move to unite opposition parties, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the ruling TRS supremo should say he would bring together all "family parties".

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:54 IST
BJP President, Jagat Prakash Nadda (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Taking a veiled dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's move to unite opposition parties, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the ruling TRS supremo should say he would bring together all "family parties". After hitting the campaign trail for the December 1 city civic polls with a roadshow here, Nadda told a meeting of intellectuals that most of the non-BJP parties were similar in promoting 'family rule'.

"Why don't you say Iwill start and build a family of all family parties.... Birds of a feather flock together. They come together. There is not much of a difference (among them)...," he said. Nadda was apparently referring to Rao's recent announcement that he would soon hold a conclave of opposition parties for a united fight against the Narendra Modi government's policies, including disinvestment of PSUs.

BJP has always accused Rao of promoting his family members in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the government. Nadda claimed parties, including the Congress, were all one in promoting their own families and corruption.

"BJP is the only party that is a people's party and makes those who come from ordinary families as leaders," he said. He cited the examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

It was the intrinsic strength and internal democracy of the BJP, he said. Talking about the development of Hyderabad, he said a place can become beautiful when the leader was honest A vessel cannot be filled with water if it leaks from the bottom, he said a vessel that would not leak was required and the BJP alone can guarantee it.

Nadda spoke at length on achievements of the NDA government in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and extending relief to people during the lockdown. Earlier in the evening, Nadda launched a roadshow, saying "it is time for KCR (as Rao is popularly known) and the TRS regime to go." "You have come in such large numbers in spite of the rain. This is sending out a message, on its own, to KCR and TRS...that your time to go has come and it is time for the BJP to come," he told party cadres at Kothapet here.

On criticism from some quarters over himself coming to campaign for a Corporation election despite being the national president of BJP, Nadda said he was ready to go wherever required to put an end to "corruption, for the sake of development" and for expansion of the party. The BJP, which won the recent assembly byelection to Dubbak constituency in Telangana upsetting the TRS, is going all out in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and has fielded several senior leaders and union ministers in the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign on Saturday while Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also undertake campaigning, BJP sources said..

