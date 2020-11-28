Provocative speeches will not be tolerated, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday said that action will be taken against provocative speeches that can lead to communal disturbances during the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 1. "As far as the nature of the campaign for GHMC elections goes, many star campaigners have been visiting the city and there are other VIP campaigners coming to the city. The police department is all set for providing security to ensure that smooth conduct of campaigning takes place," Kumar told ANI.

"Action will be taken against provocative speeches leading to communal disturbances. Till now 48 cases of Model Code of Conduct violation have been registered out of which 11 cases are on people who have given provocative speeches that might lead to communal disturbances. Firm legal action will be taken against such persons," he added. Kumar further said, "The Hyderabad city police is completely geared up for the conduct of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled on December 1, 2020.

The city police commissioner said, "As a part of preparation for the GHMC elections, more than 3,000 people with criminal background and those who are responsible for communal disturbances have been put under complete monitoring." "We have also asked the licensed gun holders to deposit their guns to the police department till the elections come to an end. Till now over 4,000 armed weapons have been deposited. All the warrants that have been pending for a time now, have also been cleared and for now, 42 non-bailable warrants have been issued against those who are found to disturb public order," he added.

The city police commissioner further said that the polling stations have been classified into normal, sensitive, hypersensitive and critical. Arrangements have been made at all the polling stations as per the requirement, he added. He said, "Rs 1.40 crore of cash has been seized till now and that amount has been submitted to income tax department as well as in the court for the further enquiry."

"I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their votes for a better Hyderabad," Anjani Kumar added. (ANI)