Karnataka Congress demands probe into alleged suicide attempt by Yediyurappa's political secretary

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide attempt by NR Santosh, the political secretary to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "As per my information, as whatever I heard was that a confidential video was distributed by CM's political secretary NR Santosh to an MLC and a minister. Later, it was also given to high command leaders of BJP," Shivakumar said.

"That MLC and minister both were blackmailing the Chief Minister and the leaders in government. It has been happening for the last several months. The CM's political secretary allegedly trying to commit suicide is not a small issue. It needs to be investigated properly, the investigation must not be done by the (state) government," he said. Santosh was been hospitalised on Friday after he allegedly attempted suicide.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills. Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh's health, his family members said. The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said. (ANI)