Prez witnesses ceremonial change-over of Army Guard battalion

The president will also interact with the outgoing Battalion, the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:29 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official statement. The 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, on completion of its three and half years tenure as ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, it said

Different infantry units of the Army function as the ceremonial Army Guard in Rashtrapati Bhavan by rotation. "The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as Guard of Honours to dignitaries, Republic Day Parade, Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said

The Commanding Officers of the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles and the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment will call on the president later in the day, it said. The president will also interact with the outgoing Battalion, the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, the statement said.

