BJP rolls out red carpet for billionaire friends, neglects farmers: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Central government's poor handling of farmers' protest in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:16 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Central government's poor handling of farmers' protest in New Delhi. Vadra said, "Look at the system in the BJP government. When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, a red carpet is rolled out to welcome them. But scrupulously the roads are dug up from which farmers are coming to Delhi. You made a law against farmers in Delhi, but if the farmers come to Delhi to raise their concerns, then is it wrong?"

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Friday entered the national capital as a part of their Delhi Chalo march to protest against the Centre's recently enacted farm laws, fearing that the new laws would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP). "To suppress the voice of farmers, they are being drenched in water, roads are being dug up to stop them. But the government is not ready to show them and tell them where it is written that they have the legal right to MSP. The Prime Minister, who is concerned about one country, one election, should implement one nation, one behavior," read one of the tweets of the Congress leader.

While the government reiterated that three laws will eliminate the middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Meanwhile, the government has invited several farmers' outfits for talks on December 3. Already three rounds of talks have been held which were inconclusive. (ANI)

