Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration.ANI | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:05 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. "Called on the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm invitation to #PresidentKovind for the 59th Goa Liberation Day celebration, as we embark upon a new chapter to promote Goa's cultural heritage on the national and global stage," he tweeted.
Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It commemorates the freeing of Goa from Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in December 1961 and the complete independence of the Indian subcontinent. While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Goa was still mouldering under Portuguese rule. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pramod Sawant
- Indian
- Portuguese
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Goa CM
- Goa
- Kovind
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi urges troops to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don't know from colleagues.
Every Indian is proud of our soldiers; no power of world can stop them from securing our borders: PM.
Touring Indians clear COVID-19 test, begin physical training
I haven't had too many stresses with short bowling: Smith dares Indian pacers
US lawmakers celebrate Diwali, send greetings to Indian-American community